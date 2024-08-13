Media russi, Hamas afferma che non andrà ai negoziati
epa11547886 Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike as internally displaced Palestinians sit next to their tents in Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 13 August 2024. More than 39,900 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 13 AGO - Il movimento palestinese Hamas non parteciperà ai negoziati per il cessate il fuoco nella Striscia di Gaza, previsti per giovedì. Lo ha detto a Ria Novosti il ;;rappresentante del movimento palestinese in Libano, Ahmed Abdel Hadi. "Non parteciperemo ai colloqui previsti giovedì", ha detto a nome di Hamas. aggiungendo che il movimento ha chiesto ai mediatori (Egitto, Qatar e Usa) di presentare un piano per attuare quanto concordato in precedenza, sulla base di quanto proposto da Joe Biden e della risoluzione del Consiglio di sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite, invece di tenere un nuovo round di negoziati.
