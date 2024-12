Media, 'riaperto l'aeroporto di Damasco'

epaselect epa11770025 An aerial view taken with a drone shows a grounded Airbus A320 of SyrianAir at Damascus Airport in Damascus, Syria, 11 December 2024, after rebels took control of the facility. All arrivals and departures from Damascus International Airport are cancelled until 18 December, according to a note issued by the airport on 08 December following the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad. EPA/MOHAMMED AL RIFAI