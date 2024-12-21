Media, 'Riad aveva avvertito Berlino sull'aggressore'
epa11787867 German police vehicles are stationed beside a cordoned off area at the scene of a vehicle-ramming attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, 21 December 2024. According to the Magdeburg police, at least two people were confirmed dead, scores were injured, and the suspect, a Saudi national, was taken into custody after he drove a car into a crowd at Magdeburg' Christmas market on 20 December. EPA/FILIP SINGER
AA
BRUXELLES, 21 DIC - Una fonte saudita ha riferito a Reuters che Riad aveva avvertito le autorità tedesche sulla pericolosità dell'autore dell'attacco al mercatino di Natale di Magdeburgo, che secondo la fonte aveva pubblicato opinioni estremiste sul suo account di X. Lo riportano i media tedeschi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti