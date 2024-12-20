Media, 'raid israeliano a Gaza, almeno 8 morti'

epa11774214 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 13 December 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 40 Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza. More than 45,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER