Media, Putin indossa giubbotti antiproiettile almeno dal 2023

epa07032319 A Russian bodyguard (L) stands ready as President Vladimir Putin (R) enters a hall for a joint news conference with Hungarian PrimeViktor Orban after their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 September 2018, (issued 19 September 2018). Putin says 'a chain of tragic circumstances' is to be blamed for a Russian military aircraft shot down by a Syrian missile. He vowed to boost security for Russian troops there. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL