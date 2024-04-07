Media, 'possibile tregua temporanea per Eid al-Fitr'
epa11260301 Displaced Palestinians perform the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan next to the ruins of a mosque destroyed earlier by an Israeli raid in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 05 April, 2024. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Up to 1.9 million people have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 07 APR - Il quotidiano del Qatar 'Al-Arabi Al-Jadid', ripreso dai media israeliani, ha riferito da fonti egiziane di un possibile cessate il fuoco temporaneo a Gaza per la festa imminente di Eid al-Fitr che chiude il Ramadan. La festa dura tre giorni e comincia la sera di martedì 9 aprile.
