Media palestinesi, "bombardata scuola a Gaza, quattro morti"
epa11338861 Palestinians search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 14 May 2024. According to the Palestinian Civil Defence, more than 18 Palestinians were killed in an overnight Israeli air strike in Al Nuseirat camp, with a dozen more missing under the rubble of a destroyed building. More than 35,000 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 17 MAG - Quattro persone sono state uccise e altre sono rimaste ferite dopo che un aereo israeliano ha bombardato una scuola che ospitava sfollati nel campo profughi di Nuseirat, nel centro di Gaza. Lo riferisce l'agenzia di stampa statale palestinese Wafa, sottolineando che "l'attacco all'alba alla scuola al-Jaouni ha fatto seguito a una serie di attacchi aerei e di artiglieria notturni da parte delle forze israeliane su case residenziali e rifugi da nord a sud di Gaza".
