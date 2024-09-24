Media, obiettivo dell'Idf a Beirut era Talal Hamiyah

epa11621085 An ambulance drives at the southern suburb of Beirut after an Israeli military strike, in Beirut, Lebanon, 23 September 2024. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they conducted a 'targeted strike' in Beirut on 23 September after the Israeli military announced that it launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Lebanese residents of villages in the Beqaa Valley 'who are inside or near houses where rockets and weapons are stored' have been warned to 'move away immediately! For your safety and protection', the statement added. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 274 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages since 23 September morning. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH