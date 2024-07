Media, Obama sostiene Harris, presto sostegno pubblico

epa09872331 US President Joe Biden (L), with US Vice President Kamala Harris (C), shakes hands with former President US Barack Obama (R) during a ceremony on the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 April 2022. US President Joe Biden announced additional actions to save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care. EPA/SHAWN THEW