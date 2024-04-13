Media, 'l'Iran potrebbe attaccare Israele stanotte'
epa11269368 A handout photo made available by the Iranian supreme leader office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking during the Eid al-Fitr ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2024. According to the Iranian supreme leader's official website, Khamenei said that Israel 'should be punished and it will be punished' following the recent airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria which Iran blames on Israel. EPA/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 13 APR - Un alto funzionario americano ha dichiarato ad al Jazeera che "c'è un'alta probabilità che l'Iran lanci un attacco contro Israele stanotte, nelle prime ore di domenica". Lo riporta l'emittente israeliana Channel 14. Secondo questa fonte, l'attacco potrebbe avvenire "con la partecipazione dei suoi affiliati in Iraq e in Siria". Intanto il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu ha convocato per stasera una riunione urgente del gabinetto di sicurezza al ministero della Difesa a Tel Aviv.
