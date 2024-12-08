Media, l'Idf attacca laboratori di armi chimiche a Damasco
epa11763421 Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 07 December 2024. More than 45,500 Palestinians, including over 13,000 children, have been killed according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
TEL AVIV, 08 DIC - Channel 12 ha riferito che l'Idf ha attaccato i laboratori per la produzione di armi chimiche nell'area di Damasco per paura che cadano nelle mani dei ribelli.
