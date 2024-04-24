Media, l'esercito israeliano è pronto per entrare a Rafah
epa11296230 A camp for internally displaced Palestinians who fled from Rafah and northern Gaza Strip seen in the west of Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip 23 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and at least 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 24 APR - L'esercito israeliano ha condotto tutti i preparativi necessari per entrare a Rafah, che ritiene l'ultimo bastione di Hamas nella Striscia di Gaza, e potrà lanciare un'operazione non appena avrà ottenuto l'approvazione del governo: lo riporta Haaretz riportando media internazionali che citano un alto funzionario della Difesa.
