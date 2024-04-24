Media, l'esercito israeliano è pronto per entrare a Rafah

epa11296230 A camp for internally displaced Palestinians who fled from Rafah and northern Gaza Strip seen in the west of Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip 23 April 2024. More than 34,000 Palestinians and at least 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER