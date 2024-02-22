Media,l'esercito ha lasciato ospedale Nasser di Khan Yunis
epa11108219 Internally displaced Palestinians move past Israeli tanks after the Israeli army told residents of Khan Yunis camp to leave their homes and head towards Rafah camps near the Egyptian border, southern Gaza Strip, 27 January 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection'. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
GAZA, 22 FEB - Le forze israeliane hanno terminato le operazioni all'interno dell'ospedale Nasser di Khan Yunis (Nel sud della striscia) e si sono ritirate oggi da quella struttura. Lo ha riferito la agenzia di stampa palestinese Shehab. In Israele la notizia e' stata confermata dalla radio pubblica Kan. In precedenza l'esercito israeliano aveva riferito di aver trovato nel perimetro di quell'ospedale veicoli utilizzati da Hamas per lanciare l'attacco del 7 ottobre ed anche automobili rubate in quella occasione in un kibbutz vicino. In tutto l'esercito ha arrestato nell'ospedale 200 palestinesi sospettati di aver partecipato ad operazioni di Hamas.
