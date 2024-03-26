Media, leader Hamas Haniyeh andrà a Teheran

epa11242234 Palestinians, including members of Kurd and Barhoum families, inspect damages of their home after an Israeli airstrike targeted the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 25 March 2024. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD