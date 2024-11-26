Media, la tregua entrerà in vigore domani alle 9 italiane

epa11741779 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Al Khiam, as seen from northern Israel, 26 November 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. On 26 November, Israel's Home Front Command announced new restrictions in several areas of northern Israel, adjusting the activity scale from 'partial activity' to 'limited activity', amid reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. No casualties were reported as a result of the strike on the town of Al Khiam in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI