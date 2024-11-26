Media, la tregua entrerà in vigore domani alle 9 italiane
epa11741779 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Al Khiam, as seen from northern Israel, 26 November 2024, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. On 26 November, Israel's Home Front Command announced new restrictions in several areas of northern Israel, adjusting the activity scale from 'partial activity' to 'limited activity', amid reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. No casualties were reported as a result of the strike on the town of Al Khiam in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 26 NOV - Secondo una fonte del governo libanese, la tregua tra Hezbollah e Israele entrerà in vigore domani mattina alle 10 ora locale, un'ora in meno in Italia. Lo riferiscono i media libanesi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti