Media Kiev, russi hanno conquistato 4 villaggi nel Kharkiv

epa11312422 Damaged cars near the site of shelling in downtown Zolochiv city, Kharkiv area, Ukraine, 01 May 2024. At least 2 people died and six were injured, including one child, as the result of glide bombs shelling according to the National Police report. Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV