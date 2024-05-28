Media, Jihad islamica pubblica il video di un ostaggio

epa11371478 Israelis escort the coffin during the funeral of Israeli hostage Hanan Yablonka, 42, in Tel Aviv, Israel , 26 May 2024. Hanan Yablonka was kidnapped by Hamas from the Supernova music festival on October 07 and his body remainded in Hamas captivity. Hanan Yablonka is one of three hostages bodies who according to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari, where rescued during a military operation in the Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli IDF, 125 Israeli hostages remain held by Hamas in Gaza. EPA/ABIR SULTAN