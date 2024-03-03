Media, 'Israele non va al Cairo, da Hamas risposte parziali'

epa11186100 Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza participate in a four-day march to Jerusalem from the location of the Nova music festival, along the border with eastern Gaza, Israel, 28 February 2024. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), more than 350 people were killed when Hamas militants attacked the music festival on 07 October 2023. Families started their four-day march to Jerusalem where they will hold a rally in front of the Knesset on 02 March, to call for the immediate release of 134 Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN