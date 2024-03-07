Media, Israele nega l'ultimatum sul Libano

epaselect epa11198500 Smoke rises from the Lebanese village of Markaba as a result of Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, next to the Israeli moshav of Margaliot at the border with Israel, 04 March 2024. The Israeli military stated on 04 March that following fire crossing from Lebanon into the area of Margaliot in northern Israel a number of civilians were injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment. According to an Israeli army spokesperson, one person was killed, two others were seriously injured and five reported mild to moderate injuries. Israel said it struck the source of the launch in southern Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI