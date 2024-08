Media Israele, intercettati missili sull'Alta Galilea

epa11480604 Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepts projectiles fired from Lebanon, over Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, 15 July 2024. The Israeli military stated that in the area of Kiryat Shmona, approximately 20 projectiles identified crossing from Lebanon have been 'successfully intercepted' by Israel's Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported in the incident. EPA/ATEF SAFADI