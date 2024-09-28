Media, Israele intende intensificare attacchi a Beirut
epa11629645 Smoke rises following Israeli overnight strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) carried out a new series of attacks on the central offices of Hezbollah in Beirut on the morning of September 28, following a massive attack the day before that killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. On September 27, the Israeli army announced in a statement that it had 'carried out a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah' that were 'intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahyeh.' EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
ROMA, 28 SET - Israele intende intensificare i suoi attacchi contro gli obiettivi di Hezbollah a Beirut, secondo il Times of Israel. L'indicazione del quotidiano arriva dopo che l'Idf ha dichiarato che avrebbero colpito tre edifici nel quartiere di Dahiye, nel sud di Beirut. Citando fonti militari israeliane, il giornale afferma che le forze israeliane hanno in programma di colpire altri siti di Hezbollah a Dahiye e che i prossimi giorni potrebbero essere complessi.
