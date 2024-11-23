Media, Israele ha usato bombe anti-bunker in raid su Beirut

epa11735841 Rescue teams, using excavators (rear), search for missing people under the rubble of a destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes hit a residential area in the Basta neighbourhood, central Beirut, Lebanon, 23 November 2024. At least 11 people were killed and 63 others injured after Israeli airstrikes hit a residential building in the Basta neighborhood in central Beirut, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Health. More than 3,640 people have been killed and more than 15,350 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, the ministry said. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN