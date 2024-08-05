Media Israele, 'attacco forse oggi ma previsioni impossibili'
epa11514779 Iranian security forces look on during the funeral ceremony for Hamas late political leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, in Tehran, Iran, 01 August 2024. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 AGO - Israele ha confermato l'informazione del segretario di Stato Usa Antony Blinken che ieri sera ha detto ai ministri degli Esteri del G7 che l'attacco iraniano potrebbe iniziare entro 24-48 ore, cioè forse già oggi, ma da Gerusalemme è stato sottolineato che non è possibile prevederlo con precisione. Lo riferisce Ynet. E lo stesso Blinken ha affermato che non è sicuro che l'attacco avverrà effettivamente nei prossimi giorni. "Nessuno può fare previsioni con certezza", è stato detto a Israele.
