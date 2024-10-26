Giornale di Brescia
Media, 'Iran non risponderà all'attacco di Israele'

epa11683846 A general view of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, early 26 October 2024. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari stated on 25 October that the 'Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
TEL AVIV, 26 OTT - L'Iran ha informato Israele attraverso un intermediario straniero che non risponderà all'ondata di attacchi sul suo territorio. Lo ha riferito la rete Sky News in arabo.

