Media Iran, 'l'incidente causato da un guasto tecnico'

epa11355072 Iranian rescue workers work near the wreckage of the crashed Iranian President helicopter, in the area of Varzaghan, Tabriz province, southwestern Iran, 20 May 2024. According to Iranian state media, President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others were killed in a helicopter crash in the mountainous Varzaghan area on 19 May, during their return flight to Tehran, after an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras river. Iran's first Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was appointed as the country's interim president following the death of Raisi, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced in a condolence message on 20 May 2024. Mokhber will serve as caretaker president for a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held in Iran, the statement added. EPA/AZIN HAGHIGHI/MOJ NEWS