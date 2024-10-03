Media, 'Iran a Usa, finita la fase di autocontrollo unilaterale'
epaselect epa11639519 A veiled Iranian woman walks near an anti-Israeli billboard depicting recent Iran's missile attack on Israel and a sentence reading in Persian 'If you want war, we are the master of war', at the Enghelab square in Tehran, Iran, 03 October 2024. Iran fired missiles directed at Israel on the evening of 01 October, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', the IRGC said. According to the Israeli army, more than 180 ballistic missiles were fired against Israel from Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
ROMA, 03 OTT - Una fonte iraniana ha detto ad Al Jazeera che l'Iran ha inviato un messaggio agli Stati Uniti tramite il Qatar affermando che "la fase di autocontrollo unilaterale è terminata". Nel messaggio si dice anche che qualsiasi attacco israeliano incontrerebbe una "risposta non convenzionale" che include l'attacco alle infrastrutture israeliane. Il messaggio sottolineava che l'Iran non vuole una guerra regionale, ha detto la fonte ad Al Jazeera.
