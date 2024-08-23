Media, il premier indiano Modi è arrivato a Kiev
epa11410952 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-L) meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C-R) during a bilateral meeting in Borgo Egnazia, southern Italy, 14 June 2024, on the sidelines of the second day of the G7 Summit. The 50th G7 Summit brings together the Group of Seven member states leaders in Borgo Egnazia resort in southern Italy from 13 to 15 June 2024. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 23 AGO - Il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi è arrivato questa mattina a Kiev, dove incontrerà il presidente Volodymyr Zelensky: lo riporta Rbc-Ucraina. La sua visita, la prima di un primo ministro indiano in Ucraina da quando il Paese è diventato indipendente nel 1991, giunge quasi sei settimane dopo il suo viaggio di alto profilo a Mosca che ha scatenato le critiche degli Stati Uniti e di alcuni dei suoi alleati occidentali.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti