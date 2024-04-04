Media, il colloquio Biden-Netanyahu è durato 45 minuti
epa10925267 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
TEL AVIV, 04 APR - Il colloquio telefonico tra il presidente Usa Joe Biden e il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu è durato circa 45 minuti. Lo hanno riferito i media israeliani.
