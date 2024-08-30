Media Idf, 'uccisi 3 terroristi in Cisgiordania'

epa11572717 Palestinians inspect a car destroyed by an airstrike in Al Zababda village, near the West Bank city of Jenin, 30 August 2024, during the third day of an Israeli military operation in the area. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least two Palestinians were killed in the airstrike. More than 40,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH