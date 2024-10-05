Media, 'Idf pianifica risposta significativa contro Iran'

epa11639522 Iranians walk near an anti-Israeli billboard depicting recent Iran's missile attack on Israel and a sentence reading in Persian 'If you want war, we are the master of war', at the Enghelab square in Tehran, Iran, 03 October 2024. Iran fired missiles directed at Israel on the evening of 01 October, state media reported quoting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was a 'retaliation for different assassinations' carried out by Israel and 'the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon', the IRGC said. According to the Israeli army, more than 180 ballistic missiles were fired against Israel from Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH