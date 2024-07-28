Media Hezbollah, raid Israele su 4 città in sud del Libano
epa11439989 Smoke billows after an Israeli bombardment on the village of Kfarshuba near the border with Israel, in Lebanon, 26 June 2024. According to an Israeli army report, the IDF fighter jets on 26 June struck Hezbollah military structure and observation post and other infrastructure in the areas of Kfarchouba, Ayta ash Shab, and Khiam in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah said in statement the group targeted buildings in Metulla with 'appropriate weapons' in response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages. EPA/STR
AA
ROMA, 28 LUG - Aerei da guerra israeliani hanno preso di mira nella notte le periferie delle città di Abbasiya E Burj al-Shamali, nel sud del Libano: lo riporta la tv degli Hezbollah, Al Manar. Secondo la stessa fonte, Israele ha lanciato raid aerei anche contro le città di Khiam e Kafr Kila, sempre nel sud del Paese.
