Media, 'Hamas respinge l'ultima proposta israeliana di tregua'
epa11266255 A view shows the rubble of destroyed houses following an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 08 April 2024. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 08 APR - Hamas ha respinto l'ultima proposta israeliana di cessate il fuoco. Lo scrive Reuters che cita un alto funzionario del gruppo palestinese in Libano, Ali Baraka, citato da Sky News, Al Jazeera e dai media israeliani tra cui il Times of Israel. Un funzionario di Hamas aveva precedentemente affermato che non erano stati compiuti progressi nei negoziati nel fine settimana al Cairo, mentre un rappresentante di Hamas citato dall'agenzia di stampa Afp ha affermato che il gruppo sta "studiando" la proposta di tregua di due settimane.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti