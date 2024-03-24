Media, Hamas insoddisfatto dai colloqui a Doha
epa11241212 Internally displaced Palestinians carrying their belongings walk among debris along a street after the Israeli army asked residents of Khan Yunis town to leave their homes and head to camps in Rafah near the border with Egypt, during an Israeli military operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 March 2024. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 24 March that it conducted an overnight operation against Hamas infrastructure and militants in the area of Al Amal, western Khan Yunis. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
TEL AVIV, 24 MAR - Hamas è rimasto insoddisfatto dalle posizioni presentate a Doha dalla delegazione di Israele. Lo scrive Maariv, citando informazioni divulgate dalla rete televisiva al-Arabiya. ''Israele - secondo Hamas - non ha fatto riferimento al cessate il fuoco e al ritiro delle forze da Gaza"."Le nostre richieste erano realistiche - ha aggiunto Hamas, secondo la emittente saudita - ma non c'è una volontà di Israele di raggiungere un accordo. Noi vogliamo un meccanismo chiaro e reale per un cessate il fuoco e per il rientro degli sfollati".
