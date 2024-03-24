Media, Hamas insoddisfatto dai colloqui a Doha

epa11241212 Internally displaced Palestinians carrying their belongings walk among debris along a street after the Israeli army asked residents of Khan Yunis town to leave their homes and head to camps in Rafah near the border with Egypt, during an Israeli military operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 March 2024. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 24 March that it conducted an overnight operation against Hamas infrastructure and militants in the area of Al Amal, western Khan Yunis. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER