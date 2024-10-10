Media, 'governo Israele voterà oggi sulla risposta all'Iran'
epa11584922 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said that in order prevent Hamas from rearming , Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 10 OTT - "Il governo israeliano voterà oggi sulla risposta all'attacco iraniano del primo ottobre". Lo ha riferito una fonte israeliana alla Cnn.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti