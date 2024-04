Media, 'gli Houthi lanciano droni verso Israele'

epa11020835 A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office shows Iranian homemade Karrar drones displayed during an inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 10 December 2023. The Iranian Army announced that Karrar drones equipped with a sophisticated air-to-air missile joined Iranian army air force units on 10 December 2023. EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES