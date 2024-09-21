Media Gaza, 10 morti in raid Israele. Idf, 'colpito Hamas'
TEL AVIV, 21 SET - Un attacco aereo ha colpito questa mattina un gruppo di miliziani di Hamas nell'ex scuola al Falah nel quartiere Zeitoun di Gaza che veniva usata dal gruppo palestinese per attaccare le truppe israeliane, ha fatto sapere l'Idf. I media palestinesi riferiscono di almeno 10 morti durante il raid. L'Idf afferma di aver preso tutte le misure per limitare danni ai civili.
