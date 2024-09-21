Media Gaza, 10 morti in raid Israele. Idf, 'colpito Hamas'

epa04318027 A Palestinian man looks at a house destroyed by Israeli Defense Forces during an overnight air strike in Gaza City, 16 July 2014. Reports on 16 July 2014 state that Israel has bombed at least 30 targets in the northern Gaza Strip, after telling more than 200,000 residents they should evacuate the town of Beit Lahiy and the Gaza City neighbourhoods of Sheja'iya and Zeitoun. EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN