Media, 'Gantz stasera darà un ultimatum a Netanyahu'
epa10766183 Leader of the State Camp party Benny Gantz (C) attends a Knesset session to vote on law on justice system reform, Israel, 24 July 2023. Mass protests continue across the country as the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, is set to hold a final vote on the bill that would limit the Supreme Court's powers. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 18 MAG - Il ministro del Gabinetto di guerra israeliano Benny Gantz parlerà stasera alle 20.30 (le 19.30 in Italia, ndr) in una conferenza stampa. Lo ha riferito il sito Axios secondo cui "Gantz darà un ultimatum al premier Netanyahu sulla strategia della guerra".
