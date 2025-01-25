Media, escalation attacchi israeliani nel sud del Libano
epa11839552 Destruction in Bint Jbeil after Lebanese authorities permitted the return of citizens who fled the city during the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, 20 January 2025. A committee overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah declared Bint Jbeil and the town of Ainatha as 'safe areas' after the Lebanese army completed its deployment and allowed residents to return to their home villages. EPA/STR
TEL AVIV, 25 GEN - La tv libanese al Mayadeen, vicina a Hezbollah, ha riferito di attacchi israeliani nel sud del Libano nelle ultime ore, che "hanno avuto un'escalation come non si vedeva da due mesi".
