Media, 'elezioni presidenziali in Iran il 28 giugno'
epa11355984 Iranian women hold posters of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi during a mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 20 May 2024. Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and several others were killed in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024, after an official visit in Iran's northwest near the border with Azerbaijan, the Iranian government confirmed. Iran announced a five-day public mourning. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
ROMA, 20 MAG - Le elezioni presidenziali in Iran sono programmate per il 28 giugno. Lo ha reso noto un funzionario della commissione elettorale, come riporta la Tass.
