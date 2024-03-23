Media, 'cyber attacco ai server di istituzioni russe'
ROMA, 23 MAR - Secondo fonti dell'intelligence ucraina, sono in corso attacchi informatici ai server delle autorità della Federazione russa. Lo scrive su Telegram Rbc-Ukraine affermando che sono stati bloccati i siti www.avard.gov.ru, www.gov.ru (il sito principale) e il server finale fso.gov.ru.
