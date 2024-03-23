Media, 'cyber attacco ai server di istituzioni russe'

epa06254493 Employees of Group-IB Global Cyber Security Company are seen behind empty banks from energy drinks in their office in Moscow, Russia, 09 October 2017. Company Group-IB is an international company specializing in the prevention and investigation of crimes using high technologies. The developer of an early warning system for cyberthreats - a product line to protect against hacker attacks, theft and fraud based on cyber intelligence data. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV