Media, 'confermati almeno 44.654 soldati russi morti in Ucraina'

epa10935951 'Siberian Battalion' members attending their military training as part of preparing to fight against the Russian troops on a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 October 2023. The 'Siberian Battalion' military unit was formed as part of the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and contains Russian nationals of former military personnel, civil activists and volunteers who choose to fight Russian aggression in Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO