Media, 'colpita per prima volta la Russia con missili Usa'
epa11728557 A handout photo made available by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade preparing to fire 2S5 self-propelled 152mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 18 November 2024 (issued 19 November 2024) amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 19 NOV - Le forze di difesa ucraine hanno colpito per la prima volta il territorio russo con i missili balistici Atacms. "Il bersaglio è stato colpito con successo". Lo ha detto una fonte informata delle Forze di Difesa al meda ucraino Rbc. "L'attacco è stato effettuato contro un obiettivo nella regione di Bryansk, che è stato colpito con successo", ha osservato la fonte.
