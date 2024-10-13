Media, cinque bambini uccisi a Gaza in un raid israeliano

epa11630911 Palestinian children play next to an unexploded Israeli missile among the rubble of a destroyed building at Khan Yunis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 28 September 2024. According to the UN, unexploded missiles in the Gaza Strip pose a 'real danger to the lives of Palestinian residents', particularly in the absence of measures to dispose of and neutralize them. More than 41,300Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD