Media, cinque bambini uccisi a Gaza in un raid israeliano
epa11630911 Palestinian children play next to an unexploded Israeli missile among the rubble of a destroyed building at Khan Yunis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 28 September 2024. According to the UN, unexploded missiles in the Gaza Strip pose a 'real danger to the lives of Palestinian residents', particularly in the absence of measures to dispose of and neutralize them. More than 41,300Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 13 OTT - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa riferisce che cinque bambini sono rimasti uccisi oggi in un attacco aereo israeliano nel nord di Gaza. I bambini stavano giocando vicino a un bar nella zona di Al-Shati quando sono stati uccisi da un attacco con droni, precisa l'agenzia. Il Guardian ricorda, citando Save the Children, che dallo scorso ottobre, più di 16.400 bambini sono morti a Gaza nei raid.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti