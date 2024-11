Media, 'blitz Idf a Tripoli, catturato un membro di Hezbollah'

epa02636533 Soldiers backdropped by the cargo ship 'Victoria' guard seized mortar shells in the port in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, on 16 March 2011. Israel Navy seized the ship which IDF said contained 'tons' of concealed weapons destined for 'use of terror organization operating in Gaza Strip.' The boat was towed to the Ashdod port for further inspection. EPA/OLIVER WEIKEN