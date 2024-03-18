Media, 'Biden parlerà oggi con Netanyahu'
epa10925266 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 18 MAR - Joe Biden parlerà oggi con il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu, nella prima telefonata dal 15 febbraio. Lo riporta Axios.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti