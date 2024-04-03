Media, Biden parlerà domani con Netanyahu
epaselect epa11199872 A billboard showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) reading 'You are the head, you are the navigator, you will lead to total victory' hangs next to another billboard showing US President Joe Biden (L) in Tel Aviv, Israel, 05 March 2024. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 03 APR - Il presidente Joe Biden parlerà domani con il premier Benyamin Netanyahu. Lo ha rivelato una fonte israeliana citata da Barak Ravid su Axios.
