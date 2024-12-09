Media, bandiera ribelli issata su ambasciata Siria a Mosca
epa11765134 Supporters of the Syrian opposition wave the country's opposition flag during celebrations of the rebel takeover of Damascus, in Place de la Republique, Paris, France, 08 December 2024. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/Mohammed Badra
ROMA, 09 DIC - La bandiera dell'opposizione siriana è stata issata stamattina sull'ambasciata siriana a Mosca: lo riporta la Tass. In precedenza, la bandiera della Repubblica Araba Siriana, simbolo del regime di Bashar al Assad, era stata rimossa dall'edificio dell'ambasciata dopo che l'opposizione dei ribelli jihadisti ha preso il potere nel Paese.
