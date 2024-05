Media, atterraggio d'emergenza per elicottero con Raisi

epa11352296 A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev (2-L) conversing during an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan-constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras River at the Iran and Azerbaijan shared border in north-western Iran, 19 May 2024. EPA/IRANIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES