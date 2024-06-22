Media, attacco russo su infrastrutture oblast di Leopoli
epa11317584 Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a fire that broke out after debris from a drone that was shot down fell on a civil infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early 04 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least four people were injured, the State Emergency Service confirmed. Russian troops launched 13 shock drones on Ukraine overnight. All were shot down, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported. EPA/PAVLO PAKHOMENKO
AA
ROMA, 22 GIU - Le forze russe hanno lanciato un attacco aereo, con missili e droni, su numerose regioni ucraine. Nell'oblast di Leopoli un missile ha colpito un'infrastruttura provocando un vasto incendio, come riporta il governatore Maksym Kozytskyi. Squadre di soccorso sono sul posto per contenere le fiamme. La notizia viene riportata dal Kiev Independent.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti