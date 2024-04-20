Media, almeno tre morti in un raid israeliano nel sud Libano
epa11285474 A long exposure photo shows an Israeli missile launched toward targets in Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel near the border with Lebanon, 17 April 2024. According to the Israeli army spokesperson, on 17 April evening IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure used by the organization's aerial defense system in northern Baalbek. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 20 APR - Almeno tre morti e un numero imprecisato di feriti sono il bilancio di un raid israeliano contro postazioni di Hezbollah ad al-Jabin, nel sud del Libano. Lo scrive Ynet citando media libanesi.
